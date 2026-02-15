Rhumbline Advisers Has $36.35 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,845 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Weyerhaeuser worth $36,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 401.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 58.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.69%.Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 190.91%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,340.58. This trade represents a 20.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 90,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $2,103,479.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,024,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,007.13. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share (annualized yield ~3.1%) and reiterated its cash‑return framework that can add variable returns on top of the base dividend — supports income demand and caps downside for yield investors. Dividend Announcement

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share (annualized yield ~3.1%) and reiterated its cash‑return framework that can add variable returns on top of the base dividend — supports income demand and caps downside for yield investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks modestly raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $0.00 from ($0.01), a small sign that near‑term weakness may be stabilizing in the first quarter.

Zacks modestly raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $0.00 from ($0.01), a small sign that near‑term weakness may be stabilizing in the first quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published longer‑range estimates (FY2028 EPS of $1.08) reflecting a multi‑year recovery scenario — positive for longer‑term thesis but distant for near‑term valuation and cash flow considerations.

Zacks published longer‑range estimates (FY2028 EPS of $1.08) reflecting a multi‑year recovery scenario — positive for longer‑term thesis but distant for near‑term valuation and cash flow considerations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term and medium‑term forecasts: Q3 2026 EPS to $0.07 (from $0.09), FY2026 to $0.16 (from $0.17), and FY2027 to $0.59 (from $0.60). These cuts indicate analyst skepticism about near‑term margin/revenue recovery and likely pressure the stock today.

Zacks trimmed several near‑term and medium‑term forecasts: Q3 2026 EPS to $0.07 (from $0.09), FY2026 to $0.16 (from $0.17), and FY2027 to $0.59 (from $0.60). These cuts indicate analyst skepticism about near‑term margin/revenue recovery and likely pressure the stock today. Negative Sentiment: A recent Seeking Alpha piece argued investors may be too optimistic about Weyerhaeuser’s recovery potential, highlighting risks to the recovery narrative and adding to downside sentiment. Seeking Alpha Article

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

