Rhumbline Advisers Has $33.51 Million Stock Holdings in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Reddit worth $33,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Reddit by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 880.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 85,020 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the third quarter worth about $1,420,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Reddit by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $959,685.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 251,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,731,929.24. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,297,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 448,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,170,151.68. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 502,975 shares of company stock worth $109,585,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

RDDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on Reddit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Reddit from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $139.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average is $214.87. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $725.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.80 million. Reddit had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

