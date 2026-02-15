Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 184.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,852 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of TechnipFMC worth $41,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 37,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 89,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $61.35 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.