Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,045 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Omnicom Group worth $34,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 57.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Read Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.