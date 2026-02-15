Reviewing Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Viking Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -208.95% -83.27% Viking Therapeutics N/A -48.04% -45.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PDS Biotechnology and Viking Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 1 0 2 0 2.33 Viking Therapeutics 2 2 6 3 2.77

PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,184.25%. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $87.80, suggesting a potential upside of 202.76%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than Viking Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Viking Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$37.61 million ($0.82) -0.85 Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$109.96 million ($3.18) -9.12

Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDS Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies. It also develops various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102, an investigational immunotherapy utilizing tumor-associated and immunologically active T cell receptor gamma alternate reading framed protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; and PDS0103 for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers. In addition, the company is developing PDS01ADC, a novel investigational Interleukin 12 fused antibody-drug conjugate that enhances the proliferation, potency, and longevity of T cells in the tumor microenvironment; and PDS0104, a novel investigational Tyrosinase-related Protein 2 targeted immunotherapy that stimulates a potent targeted T cell attack against melanoma. Further, the company provides PDS0202, a novel investigational influenza vaccine that generates broad and robust antibody and T cell responses that provide protection against continually evolving strains of seasonal flu and potentially emerging pandemic flu. It has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD. It also develops VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide, which is in Phase 1 SAD/MAD clinical trial, and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the TRß for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

