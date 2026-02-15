Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Issues Earnings Results

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 3.94%.

Resonac Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SHWDY opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Resonac has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Resonac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Resonac

Resonac Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHWDY), formerly known as Showa Denko K.K., is a diversified chemical manufacturer based in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces a broad range of industrial chemicals and performance materials that serve sectors including automotive, electronics, energy storage and environmental applications. Its product portfolio encompasses basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, functional chemicals, ceramic powders, aluminum specialty products and graphite electrodes for steel production.

Resonac maintains a strong presence in the electronics materials market through its supply of semiconductor‐grade silicon, silicon wafers, rare‐earth magnetic alloys and high‐purity gases and chemicals used in semiconductor fabrication.

