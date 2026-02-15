Rep. John McGuire Purchases Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative John McGuire (R-Virginia) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH SEP IRA” account.

Representative John McGuire also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/21/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 1/20/2026.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.85. The company had a trading volume of 161,587,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,208,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McGuire

John McGuire (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McGuire (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

John McGuire was born in Richmond, Virginia. McGuire graduated from Henrico High School. He served as a U.S. Navy Seal from 1988 to 1998. His professional experience includes founding SEAL Team Physical Training Inc.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.