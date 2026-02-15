Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 on March 3rd

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $24.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance
Shares of RGA stock opened at $220.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.60. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $229.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 82.4% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $38,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.
RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.
