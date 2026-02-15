Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $242.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day moving average of $219.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research set a $257.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

