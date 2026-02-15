Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 22,338 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.78% of Par Pacific worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 89,023 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 352.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 211,002 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Monteleone sold 99,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,284,104.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 423,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,253,399.30. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler set a $57.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Par Pacific Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $48.40.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PARR) is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of Oʻahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

Featured Stories

