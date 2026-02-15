Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.39% of Advance Auto Parts worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.4% during the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,694,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,413,000 after buying an additional 306,702 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 436.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 216,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 141.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advance Auto Parts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and revenue — Advance reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.41 expected and $1.973B in sales vs. ~$1.95B consensus, marking a swing to profitability vs. prior year losses. BusinessWire: Q4 results & guidance

Q4 beat on EPS and revenue — Advance reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.41 expected and $1.973B in sales vs. ~$1.95B consensus, marking a swing to profitability vs. prior year losses. Positive Sentiment: Margins and turnaround signs — Management highlighted margin recovery and narrowing losses; several writeups note improving profitability and execution on the restructuring plan. Barron’s: Turnaround continues

Margins and turnaround signs — Management highlighted margin recovery and narrowing losses; several writeups note improving profitability and execution on the restructuring plan. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales returned to positive growth, supporting the narrative that the turnaround is gaining traction. Seeking Alpha: Comparable sales growth

Comparable sales returned to positive growth, supporting the narrative that the turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25/share (paid April 24; ex‑dividend April 10), a sign of confidence in cash generation. Seeking Alpha: Dividend announcement

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25/share (paid April 24; ex‑dividend April 10), a sign of confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance is mixed — management gave an EPS range of $2.40–$3.10 (around Street expectations) but set revenue guidance slightly below consensus ($8.5–8.6B vs. ~$8.7B), making the outlook balanced between optimism on margins and caution on top‑line recovery. Yahoo Finance: Beats and guidance

2026 guidance is mixed — management gave an EPS range of $2.40–$3.10 (around Street expectations) but set revenue guidance slightly below consensus ($8.5–8.6B vs. ~$8.7B), making the outlook balanced between optimism on margins and caution on top‑line recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance remains cautious — William Blair kept a Hold rating, saying early turnaround progress is encouraging but not yet enough to upgrade. Watch for further analyst revisions. TipRanks: Hold rating

Analyst stance remains cautious — William Blair kept a Hold rating, saying early turnaround progress is encouraging but not yet enough to upgrade. Watch for further analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: Revenue weakness and store closures — Q4 revenue was down ~1.2% year‑over‑year and the company continues to close stores as part of restructuring, a drag on top‑line growth despite profit improvement. WSJ: Profit amid store closures

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $60.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of AAP stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. Advance Auto Parts had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.90%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.