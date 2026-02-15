Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 703,385 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the January 15th total of 468,167 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,396,837 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,396,837 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PROSY

Prosus Stock Down 0.3%

Prosus Company Profile

Shares of PROSY opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Prosus has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

(Get Free Report)

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and investment company that focuses on creating and scaling technology businesses across classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, and e‑commerce. Formed as a publicly listed entity in 2019 out of the broader Naspers organization, Prosus combines operating platforms with long‑term strategic equity investments in digital companies, seeking to capture growth in online consumer services and financial technology.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of majority‑owned operating businesses and minority stakes in high‑growth internet companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.