Progress Software Corporation $PRGS Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 183.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.84% of Progress Software worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 43,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,120,000 after buying an additional 10,300,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 145.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 275,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,302,000 after purchasing an additional 243,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 241,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 338,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 202,305 shares during the period.

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $57,284.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,526.42. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,080. The trade was a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. Progress Software Corporation has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $65.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.74-1.910 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.56-1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

