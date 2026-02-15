Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in PBF Energy by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 204.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $16,833,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,583,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,493,274.86. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,385,879 shares of company stock valued at $82,719,180. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting PBF Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus as refining margins improved; reported EPS of $0.49 versus consensus loss, and operating income turned positive — this drove much of the bullish investor response. PR Newswire: Q4 Results & Dividend

Q4 earnings beat consensus as refining margins improved; reported EPS of $0.49 versus consensus loss, and operating income turned positive — this drove much of the bullish investor response. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.275/share (3.3% yield), signaling cash return to shareholders and supporting investor sentiment. PR Newswire: Dividend Announcement

Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.275/share (3.3% yield), signaling cash return to shareholders and supporting investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: PBF highlighted operational progress at its Martinez refinery and set a target of $350M in annualized run-rate savings by end-2026, which could materially improve margins over coming quarters if achieved. MSN: Martinez Restart & Savings Target

PBF highlighted operational progress at its Martinez refinery and set a target of $350M in annualized run-rate savings by end-2026, which could materially improve margins over coming quarters if achieved. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue dipped slightly year-over-year and came marginally under Street expectations, so earnings strength was driven mostly by margins and cost controls rather than top-line growth. Zacks: Earnings Beat on Margins

Revenue dipped slightly year-over-year and came marginally under Street expectations, so earnings strength was driven mostly by margins and cost controls rather than top-line growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed — some price targets were raised while consensus remains below many broker targets; expect continued variability in sentiment until operational improvements are proven. MarketBeat: Analyst Ratings & Targets

Analyst coverage remains mixed — some price targets were raised while consensus remains below many broker targets; expect continued variability in sentiment until operational improvements are proven. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by controlling shareholder Control Empresarial De Capital (multiple large blocks sold over several days, including a 450,000-share block) creates a notable supply overhang and may pressure the stock if selling continues. SEC Form 4: Insider Sales

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.83%.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Further Reading

