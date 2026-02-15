Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 225.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,058 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 118,493 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $1,459,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,122,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $822,056,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $601,115,000 after buying an additional 13,891,886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $307,855,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on B. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 5.7%

B stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 23.89%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

