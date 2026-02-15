Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE JBGS opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.15%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company’s portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

