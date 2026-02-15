Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 791,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,413 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 260,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 138,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $987,540.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,672,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,922,130.04. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff sold 116,226 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $913,536.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 239,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,834.08. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 613,650 shares of company stock worth $4,384,853 over the last ninety days. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

