Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 262,481 Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14,434.8% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 764.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 583.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.09%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

See Also

