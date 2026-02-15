Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE PIF opened at C$12.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.63. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.70 and a 12-month high of C$14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The firm has a market cap of C$259.78 million, a P/E ratio of -22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.49%.The business had revenue of C$26.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.6481187 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.

