PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $326,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 15.8% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.9% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price target on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $625.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.38.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $410.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Key S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

