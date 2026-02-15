Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eighteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Pinterest Trading Down 16.9%

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 699,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,129.78. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $855,925. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 505.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

