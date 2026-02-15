OneAscent Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,061 shares of company stock worth $10,559,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile



Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

