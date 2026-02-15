Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,382,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the January 15th total of 3,785,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 538.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 538.2 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS: NDGPF) is a Hong Kong‐based paperboard manufacturing company principally engaged in the production of containerboard and packaging products. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes linerboard, corrugating medium, coated duplex board and testliner, which serve a wide range of end markets spanning e-commerce, consumer goods, industrial packaging and food service. The company also operates complementary businesses in waste paper procurement and paper recycling, integrating raw material sourcing with production to support sustainable manufacturing practices.

Since its founding in 1995, Nine Dragons Paper has developed a multi-regional manufacturing footprint, operating multiple production facilities throughout mainland China and Vietnam.

