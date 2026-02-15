New Harbor Financial Group LLC Sells 255,486 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

New Harbor Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255,486 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $65,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 5.8%

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $103.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

