New Harbor Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned 1.43% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $28,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 258.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The Index includes securities that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.