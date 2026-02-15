New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $16.92 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 3.4% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.9%

About iShares Silver Trust

Shares of SLV opened at $69.72 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $109.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

