New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $16.92 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 3.4% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Silver Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. CPI provided supportive macro momentum for precious metals, helping lift gold and silver sentiment and underpin SLV after recent weakness. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbed Back Above $5000
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-CPI positioning and short-covering pushed prices higher ahead of the report, creating near-term buying that benefits SLV flows. Price gains for gold, silver ahead of U.S. CPI
- Positive Sentiment: A view that the recent “great silver selloff” is temporary may encourage dip-buying into SLV rather than long-term exits. That narrative supports short-term demand for the ETF. Wait and see, this great silver selloff is temporary | SLV
- Positive Sentiment: Physical-market signals: reported plunges in silver inventory and stronger physical demand complicate Western pricing and can support higher silver prices over time, a bullish fundamental for SLV. Silver inventory plunges as physical demand challenges western pricing benchmarks
- Neutral Sentiment: Asset managers (Franklin Templeton) see opportunity in mining stocks while bullion ETFs like SLV trade with volatility — this may shift some investor dollars toward miners rather than the metal ETF. As gold and silver struggle, Franklin Templeton sees value in mining stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on extreme volatility (ties to 2008 record swings) highlights risk — relevant for position sizing but not a direct directional signal for SLV. Silver’s Wild Swings Tie A Record From 2008
- Neutral Sentiment: Articles promoting specific silver stocks or short-squeeze trades focus on miners and retail interest — these can affect market structure but are indirect for SLV flows. 3 silver stocks to buy now if you are betting on a short squeeze
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis from a former bullion bank executive argues the recent ~10.5% drop was structural liquidation rather than manipulation — implying continued risk of flow-driven dumps and pressure on SLV until those mechanics unwind. Silver’s 10.5% Drop Reflects Structural Liquidation, Not Manipulation, Says Former Bullion Bank Executive
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports document a rapid, large selloff in gold and silver with unclear drivers; that uncertainty and momentum selling exerted sharp downside pressure on SLV recently. Gold, silver sell off rapidly; reasons are unknown
- Negative Sentiment: Market reports noted a broad commodity sell-off that pushed gold below key levels and dragged silver down ~9% during the rout — a reminder that SLV is vulnerable to rapid risk-off moves. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives Below $5000 Amid Broad Sell-Off In Commodity Markets
iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.9%
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.