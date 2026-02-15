Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at $13.39 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 28.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 173,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 49.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 47,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 372,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG) is an actively managed, closed-end fund dedicated to investing in companies driving the evolution of global connectivity infrastructure. Launched in February 2024 by Neuberger Berman, NBXG seeks total return by building a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities in firms involved in 5G networks, fiber-optic systems, satellite communications, data centers, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies that support faster and more reliable digital connections.

Under its investment strategy, NBXG allocates capital across hardware and software providers, telecommunications carriers, semiconductor manufacturers, and equipment suppliers that benefit from the rollout and expansion of next-generation networks.

