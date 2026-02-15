NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells $121,200.00 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 60,000 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 150,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $304,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $83,200.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 54,780 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $128,733.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 65,220 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $155,223.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $238,000.00.

On Monday, January 26th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 130,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $305,500.00.

On Friday, January 16th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 230,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $604,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 135,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $369,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 170,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $375,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 130,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $282,100.00.

NET Power Price Performance

NYSE NPWR opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. NET Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $6.00. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in NET Power during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company’s core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

Further Reading

