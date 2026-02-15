Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 374,891 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the January 15th total of 192,370 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EDD stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Accredited Investor Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 91,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc (NYSE: EDD) is a closed-end management investment company that provides investors with targeted exposure to the debt markets of emerging economies. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities issued by governments, government-related entities and corporations in emerging markets.

Since its launch in 2005, the fund has pursued a diversified strategy that spans sovereign bonds, quasi-sovereign obligations and corporate credits across regions such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.