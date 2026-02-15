Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 374,891 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the January 15th total of 192,370 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EDD stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc (NYSE: EDD) is a closed-end management investment company that provides investors with targeted exposure to the debt markets of emerging economies. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities issued by governments, government-related entities and corporations in emerging markets.
Since its launch in 2005, the fund has pursued a diversified strategy that spans sovereign bonds, quasi-sovereign obligations and corporate credits across regions such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
