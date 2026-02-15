Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $1,336,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 193,956 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 324.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after buying an additional 1,699,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $70 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly an 11.8% upside from recent levels; the upgrade is likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga: Wells Fargo raises PT

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $70 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly an 11.8% upside from recent levels; the upgrade is likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share (record date March 31, payable April 14), representing a ~3.2% yield — a cash-return event that typically supports income-seeking demand. GlobeNewswire: Dividend announcement

The board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share (record date March 31, payable April 14), representing a ~3.2% yield — a cash-return event that typically supports income-seeking demand. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst research and stock‑forecast publications (ARGUS / Yahoo) have been circulated; these provide refreshed models and estimates but no single consensus change that should radically re‑rate the name on its own. ARGUS analyst report

Recent analyst research and stock‑forecast publications (ARGUS / Yahoo) have been circulated; these provide refreshed models and estimates but no single consensus change that should radically re‑rate the name on its own. Negative Sentiment: EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares at an average of $62.00 (≈$186k); while he still holds ~99,596 shares, the disclosed insider sale can be perceived negatively by some investors. SEC Form 4

EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares at an average of $62.00 (≈$186k); while he still holds ~99,596 shares, the disclosed insider sale can be perceived negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting that MDLZ has underperformed some peers despite daily gains highlights relative‑performance concerns that could temper momentum for investors focused on sector allocation. MarketWatch: Underperformance note

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. DZ Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

