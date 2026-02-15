Mizuho Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $205.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.45. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.00 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and upside FY EPS guide — CHKP posted stronger-than-expected Q4 non-GAAP EPS ($3.40 vs. $2.77 consensus) with revenue roughly in line; management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $10.05–$10.85 (above consensus), supporting a constructive near‑term outlook. Check Point Software Reports Fourth Quarter and 2025 Full Year Results

Q4 results beat and upside FY EPS guide — CHKP posted stronger-than-expected Q4 non-GAAP EPS ($3.40 vs. $2.77 consensus) with revenue roughly in line; management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $10.05–$10.85 (above consensus), supporting a constructive near‑term outlook. Positive Sentiment: AI/security M&A and product momentum — Check Point announced multiple AI/security acquisitions (Cyata, Cyclops, Rotate and earlier Lakera AI) to bolster its AI-security and exposure-management stack, which investors view as strategically important given enterprise AI adoption. Acquisitions / Press Release

AI/security M&A and product momentum — Check Point announced multiple AI/security acquisitions (Cyata, Cyclops, Rotate and earlier Lakera AI) to bolster its AI-security and exposure-management stack, which investors view as strategically important given enterprise AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash position and buybacks — large cash balance (~$4.34B after convertible notes) and substantial share repurchases (~$1.4B in 2025, $425M in Q4) support shareholder returns and reduce float concerns. Financial Highlights

Strong cash position and buybacks — large cash balance (~$4.34B after convertible notes) and substantial share repurchases (~$1.4B in 2025, $425M in Q4) support shareholder returns and reduce float concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction to detailed metrics and call — analysts and investors are parsing billings/RPO growth and management’s AI narrative; multiple earnings-call transcripts and recaps provide context but are not single drivers. Earnings Call Highlights

Market reaction to detailed metrics and call — analysts and investors are parsing billings/RPO growth and management’s AI narrative; multiple earnings-call transcripts and recaps provide context but are not single drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent — reports show a spike but the published short-volume figures are malformed (zeros/NaN); nothing actionable from short-interest filings at this time.

Short-interest data appears inconsistent — reports show a spike but the published short-volume figures are malformed (zeros/NaN); nothing actionable from short-interest filings at this time. Negative Sentiment: Mixed near-term guidance: Q1 revenue guide below Street — CHKP set Q1 FY26 revenue guidance ($655M–$685M) well below consensus (~$746M), which is a potential near-term headwind and explains some analyst caution. Q1 Guidance / Press Release

Mixed near-term guidance: Q1 revenue guide below Street — CHKP set Q1 FY26 revenue guidance ($655M–$685M) well below consensus (~$746M), which is a potential near-term headwind and explains some analyst caution. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets — several firms (TD Cowen, Wedbush, Barclays, Mizuho, BMO) lowered targets today (though many kept positive ratings), which can cap upside or add caution for traders despite the earnings beat. Analyst Price Target Moves

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

