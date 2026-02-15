MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,566 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 200.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 84,516 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,219,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. inflation cooled in January, helping gold reclaim momentum and test resistance near $5,000 — a key catalyst lifting gold‑linked ETF flows. Gold prices testing resistance just below $5,000 as US inflation cools in January
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary show gold has climbed back above $5,000 following CPI-driven buying, supporting demand for GLDM as a liquid exposure to bullion. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbed Back Above $5000
- Positive Sentiment: Technical studies note bullish structure (higher highs, support from key moving averages) and targets that could extend upside for bullion and GLDM if momentum holds. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Strength Emerging Above Key Support
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market outlooks flag a structurally bullish case for gold driven by dollar weakness and 2026 tail risks, but note several macro scenarios that could alter the path. 2026 Market Outlook: DXY Weakness, Gold’s New Floor, and Bitcoin Consolidation
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday analyses provide short‑term entry/exit levels for traders — useful for tactical ETF flows but not definitive for a sustained trend. Gold market analysis for February 13 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Markets remain volatile — recent rapid sell‑offs and a prior ~3% plunge show gold can reverse quickly if data surprises to the upside on inflation or risk‑on flows return. That volatility can compress GLDM premiums/discounts and trigger outflows. Gold, silver sell off rapidly; reasons are unknown
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn that a hotter CPI print or a longer Fed pause / policy shift could reduce gold’s appeal and prompt pullbacks from current levels. Gold Falls on Prospects of Long Fed Pause
- Negative Sentiment: Rapid growth in Chinese gold ETF holdings is a bullish demand story but also a source of “hot money” that can amplify swings if sentiment changes. How China’s ‘unruly’ speculators might be fueling the frenzy in gold market
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
