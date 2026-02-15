MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,566 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 200.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 84,516 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,219,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $99.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

