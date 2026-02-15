Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,238 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,055,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,425,000 after purchasing an additional 636,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,734,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,879,000 after purchasing an additional 341,915 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,838,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,668,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $216,965.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 668,927 shares in the company, valued at $12,141,025.05. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HST opened at $19.89 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 85.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

