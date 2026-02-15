Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 14,120 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $751,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 583,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,376,532.28. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,118 shares of company stock worth $2,345,706. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $37.23 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 202.35%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

