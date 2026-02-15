Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 233.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Regency Centers to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.7%

REG opened at $76.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

