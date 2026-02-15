Mercantile Bank Corporation $MBWM Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.85% of Mercantile Bank worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBWM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 76.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 0.3%

MBWM opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $926.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.89. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 23.87%. Analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MBWM shares. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler set a $57.00 price target on Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercantile Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its state-chartered subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of financial products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and consumers across West and Central Michigan.

The bank’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside commercial and consumer loan portfolios.

