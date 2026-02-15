LSV Asset Management Sells 495,809 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 495,809 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $57.54 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently -235.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

