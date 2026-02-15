LSV Asset Management Sells 18,360 Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.29% of Boyd Gaming worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 56.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.1%

BYD opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.94 and a twelve month high of $89.96.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 3.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.58.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming’s offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

Founded in 1975 by its namesake, William S.

