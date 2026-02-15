LSV Asset Management Sells 114,500 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust $RLJ

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.49% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,423,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,977,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 137,014 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,282,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 614,166 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,201,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 401,189 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 47.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 526,172 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $100,731.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,064.09. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 166.10 and a beta of 1.12.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust’s hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

