LSV Asset Management Purchases 205,980 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. $RWT

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 205,980 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.53% of Redwood Trust worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 151,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jones Trading cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

RWT opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a quick ratio of 57.77 and a current ratio of 57.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $834.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -118.03%.

Redwood Trust, Inc (NYSE:RWT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.

The company’s core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.

