LSV Asset Management Has $9.10 Million Holdings in PCB Bancorp $PCB

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.02% of PCB Bancorp worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,977,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1,033.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

PCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of PCB Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PCB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $22.84 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $325.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.58.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $29.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.33 million. Research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

PCB Bancorp is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California-chartered bank founded in 1999 and headquartered in Torrance, California. As the parent of an FDIC-insured institution, PCB Bancorp oversees a community-focused banking franchise that serves both retail customers and commercial enterprises. The company’s strategy emphasizes personalized service and deep market knowledge to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses in Southern California.

Through its subsidiary Pacific City Bank, PCB Bancorp offers a broad range of financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial real estate and construction lending, residential mortgages, trade finance, treasury management and wealth advisory solutions.

