LSV Asset Management Has $20.93 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,622 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,948,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,553,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,677,000 after buying an additional 155,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $110,813,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 174.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,319,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,583 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Shares of TME stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.

The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.

