LSV Asset Management Has $14.83 Million Position in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,339 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.46% of Peabody Energy worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 763.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 258.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

BTU stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 0.52. Peabody Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The coal producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTU. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. B. Riley Securities upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $73,693.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 82,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,803.56. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 13,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $505,668.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 113,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,216. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

