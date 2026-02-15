LSV Asset Management Has $11.95 Million Holdings in Acco Brands Corporation $ACCO

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.32% of Acco Brands worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Acco Brands by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Acco Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acco Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Acco Brands by 55.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acco Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Acco Brands Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. Weiss Ratings raised Acco Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company’s portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

