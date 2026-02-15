LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 552,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.45% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,757,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 1,231,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,365,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,335,000 after acquiring an additional 554,200 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,047,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 845,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 404,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after acquiring an additional 343,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CPRX stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on CPRX
Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Molly Harper sold 26,746 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $621,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,870. The trade was a 91.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 10,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $256,233.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $92,433.46. This trade represents a 73.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company’s mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.
The company’s lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.