LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.09% of F5 worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth $1,800,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $273.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $346.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.97 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 3,343 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.87, for a total transaction of $875,431.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,672.20. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $310,376.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,517.10. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,053 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zacks Research raised several near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts for F5 (including FY2026–FY2028 and certain quarterly tweaks), which supports upside to consensus earnings expectations and helped sentiment.

Institutional buying reported in Q4 (notable positions added by Northwestern Mutual, Norges Bank, Deutsche Bank and UBS) signals strong fund conviction and may underpin the share price.

F5's January quarter earlier this year beat EPS and revenue estimates and management set FY26 guidance above some expectations — a fundamental driver supporting the recent rally.

Short‑interest reporting for mid‑February shows anomalous zero values in some feeds (likely a reporting glitch); treat the strange numbers cautiously and rely on the January short‑interest snapshot instead.

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead‑plaintiff claims in a securities class action alleging F5 misled investors about security issues in its BIG‑IP products (claims reference an alleged long‑term undetected intrusion). The Feb. 17 lead‑plaintiff deadline is driving a cluster of notices and heightening litigation risk and reputational uncertainty.

Clustered insider selling disclosed Feb. 10 (including sales by the CTO and multiple EVPs) can spook investors even if sales are for diversification/liquidity — review the Form 4s for context.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded F5 from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.89.

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

