LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 443,390 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 14.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,835,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,824,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 139.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $14,766,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.59. Ares Capital Corporation has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.63.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 42.56%.The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Scott C. Lem purchased 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.94. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,463 shares in the company, valued at $761,241.27. The trade was a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,765. This represents a 44.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm’s flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.

Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.

