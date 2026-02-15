LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157,944 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.27% of Timken worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Timken by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,106,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,311,000 after acquiring an additional 855,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 13.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,968,000 after purchasing an additional 455,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 241.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 604,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,884,000 after purchasing an additional 427,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Timken by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,369,000 after buying an additional 403,629 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Timken by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 513,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,265,000 after buying an additional 401,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 target price on Timken in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.78.

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,283,272.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 266,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,310.26. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $107.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

