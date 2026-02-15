LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. $GDRX

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 517.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973,017 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.68% of GoodRx worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in GoodRx by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Stock Performance

GDRX stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

