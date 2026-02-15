Lincoln National Corp Has $269.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $269,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 235,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $336.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

